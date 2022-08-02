The venue to resolve Türkiye’s problems is the Parliament: CHP leader

ERZURUM

Türkiye has many problems in almost all fields and the venue to resolve them is the Turkish Parliament, the head of the main opposition has said, criticizing the ruling alliance for not attending an extraordinary session at the parliament to tackle the growing violence against health personnel.

“Why did not you come? Isn’t there a problem? Yes, there is a problem and the venue to solve it is the Parliament. Then, why didn’t you attend the session?” asked Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of Republican People’s Party (CHP) said at a rally in the eastern province of Erzurum on Aug. 2.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that the CHP appealed for an extraordinary session to investigate the reasons for the rising violence against the health workers and find ways to eliminate it. “The address to find solutions to the problems is the Parliament. The Turkish Parliament is not an ordinary parliament. It is the one that had carried out the Independence War,” he stated.

Because the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) did not attend the session, the required majority to convene the parliament could not be garnered. The Parliament will resume its legislative activities on Oct. 1.

Along with the people who have deep economic problems due to unemployment and the high cost of living, Türkiye has problems as a state as well, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We are at odds with all our neighboring countries. Why are we in dispute with them?”

Recalling that the government had engaged in the Syrian civil war a decade ago with the purpose of changing the government there, Kılıçdaroğlu said, stressing that 3.6 million Syrian refugees are now in Türkiye as a result of the government’s wrongful policies.

“Nobody should worry. We will send the Syrians back to their homeland in full dignity and in a non-racist way,” he added.