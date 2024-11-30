The spotlight of this year is female chefs

EBRU ERKE

As a gastronomy writer, I don’t just focus on the results and the success stories behind them when evaluating award ceremonies. The most rewarding aspect for me is observing the future of cuisine. That’s exactly what I experienced with La Liste 2025. What I admire about La Liste is how it highlights the balance between tradition and innovation in the food and drink world. Renowned chefs from across the globe, particularly from France, who have left a significant mark on the culinary world, are celebrated. Additionally, La Liste introduces us to many young, talented chefs we may have never encountered before.

I first discovered La Liste and began following it when I saw our restaurants Asmalı Cavit, Beyti, and 7 Mehmet listed among the top 1000 restaurants. Such rankings typically feature high-level culinary establishments. At the time, Nicole was also on the list, but that wasn’t particularly surprising. Regardless of how seriously one takes them, global restaurant rankings are crucial for drawing international attention. For foreigners visiting a country for the first time, with limited time or looking for reliable dining options, these lists highlight key spots. Not to mention those who plan gourmet trips specifically to visit restaurants on these lists.

Let’s discuss this year’s award ceremony. First and foremost, we should approach it with this perspective: Gastronomy is influenced not just by the dishes themselves, but by the values behind them. In the future, what will define cuisine will go beyond taste, including elements like storytelling, ethics, and sustainability. La Liste 2025 highlighted that sustainability is no longer an option, but a necessity. For instance, Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez’s award-winning restaurant, Central, which uses only locally sourced ingredients from the Andes Mountains, demonstrates that gastronomy is not just about flavor, but also a means of cultural preservation. Additionally, French chef Nadia Sammut was honored with the “Sustainable Gastronomy” award for her gluten-free cuisine and sustainable use of local ingredients.

What stands out most about La Liste this year is the strong presence of female chefs. In my view, the key driving force behind this change is Helene Pietrini, the Managing Director of La Liste. During a conversation we had before the ceremony, she hinted with a warm smile, saying, “This year will be the year of women.” It’s hard to deny that there is still some gender inequality in kitchens. The growing recognition of female chefs in France represents a significant shift in a field traditionally dominated by men. French cuisine has long been associated with male chefs, and it remains a male-dominated industry. Therefore, the increased focus on women in a French evaluation system should not be overlooked. This shift can also be seen as a sign of a broader change in the culinary world.

Lorna McNee, the only female Scottish chef with a Michelin star, was honored as one of the new talents of the year. Her innovative take on modern Scottish cuisine using local ingredients caught the attention of La Liste and brought her into the spotlight. Another female chef recognized was Anne-Sophie Pic. One of the most Michelin-starred female chefs globally, Anne-Sophie Pic is renowned for her elegant reinterpretation of traditional French cuisine.

At the event where some of the most prominent figures in the culinary world gathered, Türkiye was also honored with two awards that filled us with pride. Fatih Tutak stood alongside global culinary icons, showcasing the innovative and unique perspective he has brought to Turkish cuisine. The award, given to 7 Mehmet for successfully continuing the tradition, was one of the most significant awards of the evening for me, particularly in terms of its category.

The most remarkable feature of La Liste is its ability to integrate technology in the fairest and most efficient way. Their database includes nearly 30,000 restaurants from over 200 countries. When compiling the rankings, they prioritize diversity and aim to create the most impartial list possible through the algorithm they use. This year, they expanded their user-friendly digital platform to include online restaurant reviews and the influence of social media. While this might seem a bit daunting, it also marks an important shift in understanding modern consumer behavior and moving beyond relying solely on the perspectives of industry professionals.

What is the difference?

La Liste, the Michelin Guide, and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants each offer a distinct approach and perspective in the culinary world. These differences can be categorized into evaluation methods, scope, transparency, and target audience.

The Michelin Guide: Published in 45 countries, it uses a rating system. Founded in France in 1900, it employs a team of trained, anonymous inspectors. Restaurants are assessed based on specific criteria such as product quality, technical expertise, flavor, and creativity. Establishments can receive 1, 2, or 3 stars. The rankings are updated annually.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: This guide has a more focused scope, emphasizing innovative, experience-driven, and globally recognized restaurants. It uses a ranking system and was established in 2002 in the United Kingdom. The rankings are determined by 1,040 anonymous voters who provide personal reviews. There is a commitment to gender equality, with an equal split between male and female voters. The breakdown of voters is as follows: 33% chefs, 33% food writers, and 34% food enthusiasts. Voters are asked to share their top culinary experiences from the past 18 months to create the rankings.

La Liste: It covers over 200 countries and uses a ranking system. Established in France in 2015, it is known as the “Ranking of rankings.” Its method relies on a single algorithm that compiles all ratings, rankings, media reviews, and consumer feedback to determine the “Top 1000.” The database includes information on more than 30,000 restaurants and is regularly updated. It is considered a more transparent and impartial system compared to others.