The govt’ work to meet demands of Alevi-Bektashi citizens: Erdoğan

NEVŞEHİR

A total of 8,740 requests of Alevi-Bektashi citizens were determined by visiting all 1,585 cemevis in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said adding that 5,600 of these demands were met quickly.

“As regards the remaining needs, the interior, culture and justice ministries are carrying out a work, which will inshallah be completed soon,” he said on Aug. 13 in the 751st Anniversary Commemoration Events of Hacı Bektaş Veli in Nevşehir.

The government will soon hold a collective ceremony for the eight cemevis in various cities, which have already been constructed or ground has been broken for, he added.

All of the 85 million citizens of this country are first-class citizens of the Republic of Türkiye with the same rights and privileges, and they never give up none of them, Erdoğan said.

“Those, who still cannot accept our existence in Anatolia dating back a thousand years, have for sure intentions to dismember our homeland by sowing seeds of division among our people,” the president said.

“To this end, they are exerting every effort from fueling sectarian and dispositional differences to instigating racial or ideological polarization. We know quite well the real aims and mentors of those who cannot tolerate even the slightest step we take to strengthen our unity, solidarity and fraternity,” he added.

On the occasion of the 751st anniversary of his death, they marked 2021 as the year of Hacı Bektaş together with UNESCO all over the world, Erdoğan said.

The president said he believed that with this belief and determination, they have overcome all the vital tests the country has been subjected to, from the Mongol invasion to the Dardanelles War, from the national struggle to the fight against terrorism that has left its mark on Türkiye’s last 40 years.

Erdoğan said there were the “dirty plots” that sought to be staged particularly by some European countries over the Alevi Bektashi citizens.

“The first step taken by trying to disconnect the Alevi Bektashi community from Islam will be followed by our citizens’ being pitted against one another,” he stated.

Highlighting that plots and provocations taking place in this regard are witnessed on a daily basis, President Erdoğan noted: “We will together foil these insidious and despicable schemes by holding more tightly onto our unity, solidarity, fraternity and commonalities.”

Erdoğan met with representatives of Alevi and Bektashi associations at Hüseyin Gazi Cemevi and attended the Muharram iftar with the representatives of Alevi community late on Aug. 8. In the month of Muharram, the Alevi community commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.