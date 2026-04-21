‘The Flying Dutchman’ on Istanbul stage

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will stage Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the Atatürk Cultural Center Türk Telekom Opera Hall, bringing the composer’s early masterpiece back to audiences on April 23.

Widely regarded as the first major work of Richard Wagner, the opera will be presented with a striking contemporary interpretation by German director Sebastian Welker. The production features alternating casts, with Alper Göçeri and Murat Güney sharing the title role, while Mine Kurtoğlu and Evren Ekşi appear as Senta. Other roles include Tuncay Kurtoğlu and Göktuğ Alpaşar as Daland, Efe Kışlalı and Hüseyin Likos as Erik, Aylin Ateş and Deniz Likos as Mary, and Yoel Keşap and Efe Doğrukul as the Steersman.

A cornerstone of the opera repertoire, the work reflects the formative period of Wagner’s musical language and showcases early use of leitmotifs alongside his signature fusion of drama and music. Welker’s staging reimagines the opera’s dark atmosphere through a modern visual language, combining set, lighting and stage design to enhance its dramatic intensity.

Set amid stormy seas, the story follows a cursed sailor doomed to wander eternally unless he finds true love. His fate becomes entwined with Senta, whose devotion ultimately shapes both their destinies.

The İDOB Orchestra will be conducted by İbrahim Yazıcı, with the chorus led by Paolo Villa. The production will run again on April 25 and 29 and May 2.