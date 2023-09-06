‘The Crown’ to feature Royal wedding

Wedding bells are ringing in the final season of Netflix’s “The Crown.” The streamer teased a big storyline for the Emmy-winning series on Monday, confirming that the 2005 wedding of then-Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles will be featured in the sixth and final season.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season,” the caption on Netflix’s tweet on Sept.4 read.

The photo Netflix shared depicts a program for the Royal wedding of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, which took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Charles became King Charles III and ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch. Camilla was given the title of Queen Consort.

As both had been previously married, Charles and Camilla wed in a small civil ceremony. The late Queen Elizabeth did not attend the ceremony because of her role as head of the Church of England, which discourages divorce. She did, however, attend the reception afterward.

Season 5 of “The Crown” stopped short of depicting the tragic death of Princess Diana, who perished in a fatal car crash in France in 1997. Season 6 is said to take place in the years following Diana’s death.

In terms of the showrunner’s approach to covering Diana’s death in the coming season, executive producer Suzanne Mackie said “there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it” while appearing at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month, according to the BBC.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated,” she added.

The time frame of Season 6 was also a period where Charles and Camilla worked to gain public support for their romantic relationship from a country still grieving “the people’s Princess.”

