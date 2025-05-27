Tesla’s sales in EU slump 52 pct in April, says trade group

PARIS
(FILES) A Tesla charging station is seen connected to a vehicle in the Changning district of Shanghai on February 24, 2025. (AFP)

Sales of cars made by Elon Musk's Tesla slumped by more than half in April as Chinese electric carmakers saw their share surge, the continent's manufacturing association said Tuesday.

While sales of electric cars rose overall in the 27 European Union nations, Tesla's share fell dramatically amid the spotlight on Musk's work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. company's ageing range.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Tesla sales in April fell to 5,475 cars, down 52.6 percent from the same month last year.

In the first four months of 2025, Tesla sales have fallen 46.1 percent against the same period last year to 41,677 cars.

Once the standout leader in electric car sales, Tesla was overtaken in April by 10 rivals including Volkswagen, BMW, Renault and Chinese maker BYD, according to JATO Dynamics consultants.

Tesla announced in April that its worldwide sales in the first quarter had fallen 13 percent, increasing pressure on Musk, though the company partly blamed lost production amid an upgrade to its Model Y standard-bearer.

Skoda's new Elroq led electric car sales while Tesla's Model Y, the former frontrunner, came ninth.

Sales of electric cars overall rose 26.4 percent from last year to take a 15.3 percent share of the market in April, according to the ACEA.

Chinese brands were a major factor in the popularity of electric and hybrid cars, according to JATO and have 7.9 percent of the European market.

The BYD, MG, Xpeng and Leapmotor brands saw sales rise 59 percent over the year in electric and hybrid sales, while other manufacturers put on 26 percent.

