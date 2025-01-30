Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices

Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices

NEW YORK
Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices

Tesla reported lower than expected profits, citing declining vehicle prices as a factor as it projected a return to volume growth in 2025.

Elon Musk's electric car company reported fourth-quarter profits of $2.3 billion, down 71 percent from the year-ago quarter, where profits were boosted by a one-time tax benefit.

Revenues rose 2 percent to $25.7 billion, also missing analyst estimates.

The results — the first since the return of Musk ally Donald Trump to the White House — capped a mixed year for Tesla in which Musk's big bet on U.S. electoral politics was countered by profit pressures as Tesla's streak of annual car volume growth came to an end.

Full-year auto sales fell one percent to just under 1.8 million vehicles.

Tesla has been confronted by intensifying EV competition in leading markets, including China and the United States, where General Motors and Ford have introduced more models.

Another factor has been lower than expected volumes from the Cybertruck, Musk's futuristic auto giant that has won cheers from Tesla fans and jeers from critics.

But Tesla expects growth in 2025.

"With the advancements in vehicle autonomy and the introduction of new products, we expect the vehicle business to return to growth in 2025," Tesla said.

"The rate of growth will depend on a variety of factors, including the rate of acceleration of our autonomy efforts, production ramp at our factories and the broader macroeconomic environment."

The company also confirmed plans to unveil new, more affordable vehicles in 2025 and described as on track the launch this year of a new robotaxi venture in parts of the United States.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

    Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

  2. Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

    Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

  3. Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

    Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

  4. 4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

    4 arrested in cash van robbery in İzmir

  5. Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks

    Turkish military delegation visits Syria for security talks
Recommended
Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek
German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024

German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024
Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change

Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change
Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January

Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January
Syria’s changing landscape paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership

Syria’s changing landscape 'paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership'
Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent

Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent
WORLD Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT), acting upon the directive of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, facilitated the release of five Thai hostages in Gaza through an intelligence diplomacy initiative with Hamas, security sources said on Jan. 30.
ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿