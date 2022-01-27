Tesla looks for manager, advisors for Istanbul store

ISTANBUL

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla has placed job advertisements on its website for its prospective store in Istanbul.

“As we prepare for our exciting new entry in to Turkey, we are looking to recruit a number of Tesla Advisors to join us,” it said in one of the ads.

Tesla is also looking for a store manager to be employed in Istanbul, according to another ad on its website.

The carmaker plans to introduce all of its four models - Model X, Model Y, Model 3 and Model S - to the Turkish market this year.

The company appointed Kemal Geçer as the CEO of Tesla Motorları, its local subsidiary, and lifted its capital from 710,000 Turkish Liras to 50 million liras ($3.7 million). Geçer previously served as Lufthansa’s Turkey-Iraq CEO.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s website shows the likely supercharger locations in 10 provinces: Istanbul, Ankara, the northwestern provinces of Sakarya, Bursa, Balıkesir and Edirne, the Central Anatolian province of Konya, the Mediterranean province of Antalya and the Aegean provinces of İzmir and Aydın.

The company will also set up service and maintenance teams for customers.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, visited the country back in 2017 and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In December last year, Erdoğan and Musk also held a video conference. During the talk, Musk stated that he was looking forward to doing many projects with Turkey in the future.

Shortly after the video call, Turkey’s Turksat 5B, the country’s eighth active satellite in space, was launched into space with a Falcon 9 rocket on Dec. 19, 2021 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the U.S.

Erdoğan expressed his hope that the productive relationship with Space X in the realm of space operations would continue to flourish.

Data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD) showed that a total of 2,846 electric vehicles were sold in Turkey in 2021, marking a robust 237 percent increase from the previous year. In December 2021 alone, the sale of electric vehicles rose by 56 percent on an annual basis to 431 units.