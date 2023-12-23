Tesla launches Shanghai battery plant project

Tesla launches Shanghai battery plant project

SHANGHAI
Tesla launches Shanghai battery plant project

Tesla officially launched a massive battery factory project in Shanghai on Friday, the US electric car maker's second plant in the Chinese city, state media reported.

The project was announced in April after Tesla chief Elon Musk presented a vague but ambitious plan to investors to turbocharge growth.

Company representatives signed an agreement to acquire land for the factory on the outskirts of Shanghai on Friday morning, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The plant is expected to make 10,000 units of Tesla's Megapack batteries per year, and "break ground in the first quarter of 2024 and start production in the fourth quarter", Xinhua said.

The US electric car maker says its Megapacks are intended to store energy and stabilise supply for power grids, with each unit able to store more than 3 megawatt-hours of power.

The plant will be Tesla's second factory in the Chinese city after its massive Shanghai Gigafactory, which broke ground in 2019.

Musk visited China earlier this year, meeting with senior officials in Beijing and visiting the Shanghai Gigafactory.

Musk's interests in China have long raised eyebrows in Washington, with President Joe Biden saying in November that his links to foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November

Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November
US airlines say theyre ready for record holiday travel

US airlines say they're ready for record holiday travel
Cubas crumbling economy to shrink further: minister

Cuba's crumbling economy to shrink further: minister
Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
Increase in agricultural input prices slows

Increase in agricultural input prices slows
Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye

Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye
Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.