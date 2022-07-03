Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

  • July 03 2022 13:57:00

Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

NEW YORK
Tesla deliveries fall with temporary closure of China factory

Tesla’s deliveries of electric vehicles fell in the second quarter compared to the previous one due mainly to a weeks-long closure of its factory in China, the company has said.    

Elon Musk’s enterprise delivered 254,695 vehicles from April to June, it said in a statement.    

That’s 27 percent more than the same period a year ago but down 18 percent from the January-to-March quarter of 2022 and the first such decline in more than two years.    

This marks a disappointment for a company that says it is posting strong growth, touting the opening of two new factories this year, in Germany and Texas.    

The drop in deliveries was bigger than that anticipated by analysts, who had expected 264,000 vehicles to be handed over to buyers, according to FactSet, a financial data and software company.    

Tesla warned in April that supply chain snarls hitting the auto industry in general would keep disrupting the company’s production until the end of the year.    

Still, it delivered a record number of cars in the first quarter of 2022.    

But in the second quarter Tesla had to grapple with the closure of its Shanghai factory for several weeks because of strict lockdown measures in China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.    

In its statement on July 2 the company said it produced 258,000 vehicles in the second quarter “despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control.”    

It also said June was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history.    

Elsewhere in the industry, General Motors and Toyota saw their second quarter sales in the United States drop by 15 percent and 23 percent respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty

Türkiye to become a party to Svalbard Treaty
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

    Bear kills man, goes succumbed to death

  2. White-collar family quits city for affordable life

    White-collar family quits city for affordable life

  3. Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

  4. People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

    People should continue to wear facemasks: Experts

  5. US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games

    US gives visa date in 2023, Turkish athletes not attending games
Recommended
Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent
Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil
India bans many single-use plastics to tackle waste

India bans many single-use plastics to tackle waste
Local electric car Togg given tax advantage

Local electric car Togg given tax advantage
Strained US airlines face July 4 test

Strained US airlines face July 4 test
Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup

Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup
WORLD Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister who renegotiated IMF debt resigns

Argentine economy minister Martin Guzman, who led debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund, announced his resignation Saturday, sparking fresh uncertainty in Latin America’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

Minimum wage increased by 30 percent

The minimum wage in Türkiye has been increased by 30 percent in a midyear adjustment to a net of 5,500 Turkish Liras (around $300), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on July 1.

SPORTS Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Tsitsipas says Kyrgios has ‘evil side’ after fiery clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament.