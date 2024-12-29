PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

ANKARA
PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

PKK and YPG cannot be sheltered in Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a phone call on Dec. 28.

During the call, Fidan stressed the importance of working in cooperation with Syria's new administration to ensure stability in the country and to complete the transition period in an orderly manner, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said on X.

Türkiye supports the efforts of Syria's new administration to ensure the country's territorial integrity and security, Fidan told Blinken.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

More efforts are needed to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he added.

For his part, Blinken emphasized the "need to support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that upholds human rights and prioritizes an inclusive and representative government," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Fidan also discussed their common goal of preventing terrorism from threatening the security of both Türkiye and Syria, Miller added.

Antony Blinken,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

    Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

  2. Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

    Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

  3. Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

    Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

  4. Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

    Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN

  5. New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

    New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Recommended
Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing

Türkiye nabs 2 terror suspects over links to 2022 İstiklal bombing
New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight

New version of Hürkuş completes maiden flight
Türkiye ushers in New Year with wave of vibrant festivities

Türkiye ushers in New Year with wave of vibrant festivities
DEM Party more hopeful after rare talks with Öcalan

DEM Party 'more hopeful' after rare talks with Öcalan
Erdoğan wraps up busy year of diplomatic engagements

Erdoğan wraps up busy year of diplomatic engagements
Türkiyes communication satellite reaches designated orbit

Türkiye's communication satellite reaches designated orbit
Price for plastic bags rises to 0.50 liras

Price for plastic bags rises to 0.50 liras
WORLD Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia, Ukraine swap 300 prisoners of war

Russia and Ukraine on Dec. 30 swapped 300 prisoners of war, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
ECONOMY Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

Şimşek confident decline in inflation will continue

The inflation is declining and will continue to fall, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, adding that the moves on tobacco and fuel tax will not put inflation at risk.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿