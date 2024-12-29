PKK, YPG cannot be allowed in Syria, Fidan tells Blinken

ANKARA

PKK and YPG cannot be sheltered in Syria, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a phone call on Dec. 28.

During the call, Fidan stressed the importance of working in cooperation with Syria's new administration to ensure stability in the country and to complete the transition period in an orderly manner, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said on X.

Türkiye supports the efforts of Syria's new administration to ensure the country's territorial integrity and security, Fidan told Blinken.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

More efforts are needed to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he added.

For his part, Blinken emphasized the "need to support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that upholds human rights and prioritizes an inclusive and representative government," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken and Fidan also discussed their common goal of preventing terrorism from threatening the security of both Türkiye and Syria, Miller added.