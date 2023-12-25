Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has slammed last week's deadly attacks by the PKK, declaring that Türkiye "will not be deterred by terrorism" and vowing to persist in the fight against it.

"Until today, we have always stood upright, never giving in to the pessimistic scenarios of imperialist powers. We have frustrated the ambitions of those who attacked the glorious will of the nation," Erdoğan said during the inauguration ceremony of the second runway of Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul on Dec. 25.

Erdoğan proclaimed an end to the era where Turkish politics was shaped by terrorism, stating, "The old Türkiye, where the politics of the country was shaped by terrorism, was over." He asserted that attempts to divide the nation through terrorism had failed, and he pledged to prevent any harm to the unity of the country's citizens.

"Whoever attacks our unity by using the acts of treacherous people as a shield is serving the aims of terrorism," Erdoğan stated, urging the younger generation to resist provocations. "You have tried everything in 21 years, but you could not put a barrier on our blessed journey. God willing, you will not prevent the construction of the Century of Türkiye."

Erdoğan affirmed that Türkiye would persist in the fight against terrorism "as long as the support of the beloved nation stood with us." He condemned those who associate with terrorist organizations and pledged to expose "political chameleons" unwilling to denounce terrorists as such.

The president's remarks took a veiled critique at the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), accusing them of collaborating with the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) while not endorsing a joint parliamentary declaration condemning the recent PKK attacks.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure over allegations of ties to the PKK.

The CHP, instead, called for a closed session in parliament to discuss the military's regional security. In a separate statement, the party condemned terrorism, expressing concern over the "lack of reliable information about the safety of Turkish military personnel" still in the region.

Erdoğan's words followed a series of PKK attacks on Dec. 22, targeting Turkish forces in northern Iraq. The coordinated assaults resulted in the loss of twelve Turkish soldiers. In response, Turkish airstrikes targeted terror sites in both northern Iraq and Syria, aiming to eliminate PKK members and affiliated elements.