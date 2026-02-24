‘Terror-Free Türkiye’ process advancing step by step: Erdoğan

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Türkiye was carefully advancing what he called the “Terror-Free Türkiyeprocess, pledging to continue operations against any threats to national security and public order.

Speaking at an iftar dinner in Ankara with police, gendarmerie, coast guard personnel and security guards, Erdoğan said the government was proceeding “step by step” with public support.

“With every step we take, together with our noble nation that does not withhold its prayers from us, we are weaving this process stitch by stitch,” he said.

Erdoğan vowed that authorities would continue to act decisively against anyone threatening the country’s security, democracy or freedoms.

“Whoever disturbs the peace of our people, whoever lays a hand on the security of our state, whoever attacks our freedoms and democracy — we will continue to come down hard on them,” he said.

The president said Türkiye was stronger and more vigilant than ever, adding that as the threat of terrorism diminishes, all segments of society — “Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis and Sunnis” — stand to benefit.

He reiterated his vision of a country free from violence, where “mothers no longer weep” and young lives are not cut short, framing the effort as part of his broader “Century of Türkiye” agenda.

Erdoğan said the state, built on the sacrifices of its soldiers and veterans, would endure “forever with its heroes,” and pledged to continue pursuing stability and security nationwide.

