Terror-free Türkiye only possible through democratization: CHP

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has urged that resolving the terror problem requires democratization and transparency and called on Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to launch a new initiative at the parliament for democratic reforms.

“This process can accomplish if it prioritizes democratization and takes shape under the roof of this parliament with the participation of all lawmakers and political parties,” CHP Chairman Özgür Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group on March 4.

Özel referred to an ongoing process that stipulates the dissolution of the PKK terror organization and ending armed conflict after jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan called on PKK to disband itself. PKK announced a unilateral ceasefire over the weekend.

Expressing the CHP’s support for running a process to end the terror problem, Özel urged that this initiative should include reforms for the democratization of the country and proposed to set a parliamentary panel to discuss all the steps that need to be taken in a transparent way.

“I therefore call on parliament speaker to take the lead to this end and start an initiative for democratic reforms. We, as the CHP, will lend all necessary support,” he stated, urging the government not to engage in behind-door negotiations.

Özel informed that he will hold talks with EU officials in Brussels on March 5 and 6 where he will raise the need for acceleration of Türkiye’s accession process to the 27-member club. At a moment when the global order is at stake due to a major divide between Europe and the United States, Özel recalled that Türkiye’s joining the EU will be even more important.

“We have always underlined that Türkiye is inseparable from Europe,” Özel said.

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
