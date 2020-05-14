Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey

  • May 14 2020 17:16:00

Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey

Two social workers delivering aid amid the novel coronavirus outbreak were killed in a terror attack in eastern Turkey, local authorities announced on May 14. 

The victims were in the Özalp district of Van province when gunmen opened fire with long rifles, also wounding a bystander.

According to a statement from the provincial governor's office, the vehicle carrying the assailants fled the scene, with security forces immediately launching a large-scale operation following the deadly incident.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

    Coronavirus under control in Turkey, says health minister 

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

    Gov’t accelerates work to transfer CHP’s shares in lender İş Bankası to Treasury

  5. Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

    Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Recommended
Price caps set for intercity buses

Price caps set for intercity buses
Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week

Heatwave to hit Turkey starting this week
‘Blue cruise’ yachts to meet demand for holidays in isolation

‘Blue cruise’ yachts to meet demand for holidays in isolation
Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents

Village head uses drone to distribute face masks to residents
Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities

Wearing face masks made mandatory in 10 cities
Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle

Dutch couple returns home to Turkey after month of struggle
WORLD NATO ready to support Libyas government: Stoltenberg

NATO ready to support Libya's government: Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to support Libya’s government led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of the military alliance said on May 14.
ECONOMY Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Shopping mall visitor rate down to 23 pct

Some 420 shopping malls were visited by 1.2 million people on May 11, when they were reopened after being closed for more than a month voluntarily to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the association of shopping center investors.
SPORTS More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

More Turkish football clubs hit by coronavirus

Two more Turkish football clubs have announced that some of their staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.