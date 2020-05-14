Terror attack kills 2 social workers in eastern Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Two social workers delivering aid amid the novel coronavirus outbreak were killed in a terror attack in eastern Turkey, local authorities announced on May 14.

The victims were in the Özalp district of Van province when gunmen opened fire with long rifles, also wounding a bystander.

According to a statement from the provincial governor's office, the vehicle carrying the assailants fled the scene, with security forces immediately launching a large-scale operation following the deadly incident.



