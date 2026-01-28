Authorities repatriate 14 criminals from Georgia, Europe

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Jan. 28 that 14 fugitives, including 13 wanted on international red notices, have been brought back to Türkiye from Georgia, Germany, Armenia, Croatia and Montenegro.

The operations were carried out in coordination with Interpol and Europol units, as well as Türkiye's organized crime, intelligence, narcotics, cyber and public order departments, and officials from the Justice Ministry, Yerlikaya said in a social media post.

Among those apprehended is the leader of the so-called "Çirkinler" gang, wanted internationally for forming a criminal organization, theft and robbery. He was captured in Croatia.

Eight individuals wanted on red notices were brought to Türkiye from Georgia for crimes including unlicensed weapons possession, intentional homicide, forgery of official documents and drug trafficking. Another person wanted nationally for prisoner escape and other offenses was also extradited from Georgia.

Two fugitives wanted on Interpol red notices for theft, intentional homicide and fraud were returned from Germany, while one each was apprehended in Armenia and Montenegro.

“Regardless of which notice they are wanted on, we will apprehend members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers one by one and bring them back to our country,” Yerlikaya wrote on X.