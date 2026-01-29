Iran’s stability, peace are vital to regional security: National Security Council

Türkiye’s National Security Council on Wednesday discussed recent Iran-related developments, stressing that Iran’s stability and peace are vital to regional security.

Noting that political, military, economic, and social developments in 2025 that are significant for national security were discussed during the meeting, the council said in a statement that also addressed possible developments that may occur in 2026, as well as the activities to be carried out and measures to be taken.

Strong support for Syria's efforts to ensure its sovereignty, territorial integrity, unitary structure, and political unity will continue, the statement said.

It further confirmed that it is ready to assume all responsibilities with its partners to rebuild Gaza and establish lasting peace.

It also expressed Türkiye's determination in its efforts to deliver comprehensive humanitarian aid to the region, noting that the country is already one of the founding members of international mechanisms established to resolve the Gaza issue.

The council was briefed on activities carried out at home and abroad with determination, resolve, and success against all threats and dangers to national unity, solidarity, and survival, particularly terrorist organizations PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and ISIL, as well as on recent international developments.

Türkiye’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia was underlined in the statement, adding that Ankara will continue to fulfill the requirements of brotherhood in the Somali people’s fight against terrorist organizations.

The current situation in the Russia–Ukraine war was also discussed during the meeting, it said.

It was stressed that all parties must act responsibly to ensure that the consequences of the war do not jeopardize the stability sought to be preserved in the Black Sea.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to end the war, which is gradually increasing regional and global risks, and to rapidly determine a lasting peace, it added.

Türkiye will continue its multidimensional efforts with determination in 2026 to preserve peace and establish stability across various conflict and crisis regions spanning from its immediate neighborhood to Asia, Africa, and Europe, it concluded.

