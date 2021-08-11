Tension sparked after two people stabbed in Ankara

ANKARA

One person died and other injured in a knife fight between residents of a neighborhood and foreigners in a park in the Altındağ district of capital Ankara on late Aug. 10.

A refugee, identified by initials Y.A., reportedly wounded Emirhan Yalçın and Ali Yasin Güler with his knife after a dispute between two groups turned into a fight in the Battalgazi Neighborhood.

A group of 100 people gathered after the incident and damaged the workplaces and vehicles belonging to foreigners, Demirören News Agency reported on Aug. 11.

The tension ended when Altındağ District Governor Cumali Atilla talked to the residents and persuaded them to return to their homes.

Police and health teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around. Emirhan Yalçın, who was seriously injured with a knife blow to his chest, and Ali Yasin Güler were taken to hospitals.

Yalçın died in hospital, according to broadcaster CNN Türk, while Güler’s health was reported to be good.

In a statement released by the Ankara Governor’s Office, it was announced that “two foreign nationals have been detained.”

“It has been identified that the ones who wounded our two citizens are foreign nationals, and two people have been detained,” the statement said. Local authorities argued that the attacker was a Syrian national.