Tension between Iran and Israel keeps oil market on edge

Tension between Iran and Israel keeps oil market on edge

HONG KONG
Tension between Iran and Israel keeps oil market on edge

Oil prices rallied Tuesday after Donald Trump urged Tehran residents to evacuate, stoking fresh fears of all-out war as Israel and Iran continued to pound each other with missiles.

Hopes that the deadly conflict can be contained helped most equities rise, while the U.S. president's earlier claim that the Islamic republic wanted to make a nuclear deal also provided a little optimism.

After June 13’s surge sparked by Israel's attacks on its regional foe, crude ticked more than 1 percent lower on June 16 as traders bet that the battle would not spread throughout the Middle East and key oil sites were mostly left untouched.

But prices edged back up after Trump took to social media calling for the evacuation of the Iranian capital.

Oil prices spiked around 2 percent yesterday before paring some of those gains, but the comments kept investors on edge amid warnings that an escalation of the crisis could send the commodity soaring again.

As Israel and Iran attack each other the fear remains that a wider war could constrict the flow of Iran’s oil to its customers. That in turn could raise gasoline prices worldwide and keep them high, though spikes in prices from previous conflicts have been brief.

Crude jumped 7 percent late last week after Israel’s attack on Iranian nuclear and military target.

The price of gold receded after jumping on June 13, when investors were looking for someplace safe to park their cash . An ounce of gold fell $14.60 to $3,402.40 per ounce.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Adanas Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

    Adana's Ceyhan, Seyhan elect acting mayors after arrests

  2. Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

    Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

  3. Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

    Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

  4. Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

    Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

  5. Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

    Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption
Recommended
Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate
Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts
Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April
UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May
Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time
Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict
TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show
WORLD Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Sweltering temperatures prompted heatstroke alerts in multiple Japanese regions Wednesday, with dozens of people seeking emergency medical care in the capital Tokyo.
ECONOMY Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

The Turkish Central Bank is expected to keep the policy interest rate at 46 percent on June 19, according to a state-run Anadolu Agency poll of economists.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿