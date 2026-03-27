Ten years of partnership: Türkiye and UNDP shaping regional solutions for a changing world

H.E. Ambassador Aylin Sekizkök, director general for International Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and Ivana Živković, U.N. assistant secretary-general, UNDP assistant administrator and director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS

Over the past decade, Türkiye and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have built a strong partnership across Europe and Central Asia, supporting programmes that strengthen institutions and mobilize resources to respond to crises and economic challenges in the region.

Since establishing its regional presence in Istanbul in 2015 through the Istanbul Regional Hub, UNDP’s partnership with Türkiye has evolved beyond a traditional host-country relationship, supporting collaboration on shared development challenges. Istanbul now serves as a strategic hub where UNDP works with governments and partners to test new approaches, support reforms and deliver concrete results.

This cooperation builds on complementary strengths. Türkiye brings diplomatic reach, a dynamic private sector and strong experience in recovery and resilience, while UNDP contributes development expertise and a regional network. Together, they have helped build resilience, improve crisis response and advance digital and green transformation.

-Advancing regional cooperation-

Countries in the region face interconnected challenges — from economic transformation to climate risks. The Türkiye-UNDP partnership promotes shared solutions to these challenges through regional cooperation.

Platforms such as the Istanbul Development Dialogues and Istanbul Innovation Days bring together policymakers, researchers and business leaders to exchange solutions on governance, climate action and economic transformation. Between 2022 and 2025, the Istanbul Regional Hub convened more than 80 regional events, reinforcing Istanbul’s role as a strategic platform for cooperation. Other initiatives, including the Regional Circular Economy Forum organized in 2025 and the “Waste to Wealth” dialogue in 2024, also bring partners together around climate action and sustainable growth.

The partnership has also piloted innovative approaches — such as portfolio-based methods and new financing tools — now scaled across UNDP’s work. Programmes like “City Experiment Fund,” “Aid for Trade” and “Mayors for Economic Growth” further support local economic development and regional stability.

-Partnering with the private sector globally and in Türkiye-

Türkiye’s private sector plays a central role in expanding impact. The Istanbul International Centre for Private Sector in Development (ICPSD) connects business capabilities with development solutions in developing and crisis-affected contexts.

Through SDG Investor Maps and support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), ICPSD mobilizes investment and entrepreneurship.

In Afghanistan, UNDP helped 90,000 businesses recover, increasing revenues by 25 percent on average and supporting women entrepreneurs. The Connecting Business Initiative has mobilized over US$130 million for crisis response globally.

At the country level, the cooperation supports Türkiye’s digital and green transition, expanding opportunities in skills, e-commerce and smart agriculture for rural communities. Climate actions, including cooperation with the Zero Waste Initiative, promote resource efficiency and low-carbon growth.

-Recovery, response and resilience-

The strength of the partnership is particularly visible in building resilience. Since 2014, UNDP has supported Türkiye’s response to Syrians under temporary protection, improving livelihoods and social cohesion.

Following the 2023 earthquakes, UNDP supported the Türkiye Earthquakes Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment (TERRA), identifying recovery priorities, with a commitment to “build back better.” The efforts include debris recycling, livelihood restoration, women's economic empowerment, education infrastructure rehabilitation and safeguarding cultural heritage. These efforts highlight a partnership that delivers at scale, offering lessons of resilience that resonate far beyond Türkiye’s borders.

-Looking ahead-

As UNDP begins implementing its Strategic Plan for 2026–2029 and the Regional Programme for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, partnerships that combine leadership, regional cooperation and development expertise will be increasingly important. Türkiye’s upcoming COP31 Presidency offers an opportunity to deepen cooperation on climate action.

Building on a decade of results, Türkiye and UNDP will continue working together to strengthen institutions, respond to crises and unlock sustainable growth.

In an increasingly complex world, such partnerships are essential to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions for the future.