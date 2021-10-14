Temple of Zeus to regain former glory with new columns

  • October 14 2021 07:00:00

Temple of Zeus to regain former glory with new columns

MUĞLA
Temple of Zeus to regain former glory with new columns

The Temple of Zeus Lepsynos in the ancient city of Euromos in southwestern Turkey will regain former glory with the resurrection of newly excavated columns.

Work is being done to make stand still missing columns of the temple, which was built in the second century B.C. in the Milas district of Muğla province.

"The Temple of Zeus is one of the best-preserved temples in Anatolia. One of our most important projects when starting the excavations was the rebuilding of the architectural blocks," Euromos Ancient City Excavation Director Abuzer Kızıl told Anadolu Agency

"By making this beautiful temple a little more magnificent, we will add it to the world's cultural heritage," said Kızıl.

He said broken pieces were found by searching hundreds of pieces, they were cleaned and damage removed.

"We use chrome rods to join the large architectural blocks," he said. "After we put the columns together, we will put them back in their original places with their pedestals as in the ancient period."

Currently, 16 columns are standing and 10 will be raised with their upper beams.

"We are lucky that the majority of the columns belonging to the temple are present," he said.

He underlined that his team has complied with international restoration rules without using modern materials.

history, archeology,

TURKEY Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated

Minister strongly urges university students to get vaccinated  
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

    Turkey appoints new deputy Central Bank governor

  2. Gov’t in Turkish Cyprus resigns after political deadlock

    Gov’t in Turkish Cyprus resigns after political deadlock

  3. US aircraft arrive in Greek airbase for multinational drills

    US aircraft arrive in Greek airbase for multinational drills

  4. Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday

    Erdoğan to begin diplomacy tour to 3 African countries on Sunday

  5. Turkey vows to clear N Syria from YPG terrorists

    Turkey vows to clear N Syria from YPG terrorists
Recommended
History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul

History being rewritten at train station in Istanbul
‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows
Gölova continues to grow in popularity with its nature activities

Gölova continues to grow in popularity with its nature activities
Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition kicks off in Ankara

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition kicks off in Ankara
Garden statues at auction turn out to be Egyptian artifacts

Garden statues at auction turn out to be Egyptian artifacts
Archaeologist couple’s baby witnesses excavation at historical castle

Archaeologist couple’s baby witnesses excavation at historical castle
WORLD Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

Armed clash erupts in Beirut in protest against blast judge

Armed clashes broke out in Beirut on Oct. 14 during a protest against the lead judge investigating last year’s massive blast in the city’s port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.

ECONOMY Turkish private sectors external debt up in August

Turkish private sector's external debt up in August

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding foreign loans in August totaled $173.4 billion, up slightly by $50 million compared to end-2020, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Oct. 14. 
SPORTS Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey seal late 2-1 win over Latvia, keep their World Cup dreams alive

Turkey kept their 2022 World Cup finals hopes alive after securing a dramatic 2-1 win over Latvia in qualifiers on Oct. 11. 