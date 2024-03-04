Temperatures to drop throughout Türkiye following spring-like weather

ANKARA
The new cold wave has gripped Türkiye and will affect the country’s western region and temperatures will decrease by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, meteorologists said.

According to the latest assessments made by the Turkish State Meteorology Service, it is estimated that the south and east of Marmara, the north of Southeastern Anatolia, the inner parts of the Western Mediterranean will be rainy and the country will be very cloudy.

Haze and fog are expected in the eastern regions of the country. There is a risk of avalanches in the interior of the northeastern provinces and in the Eastern Anatolia.

Istanbul is predicted to be partly and very cloudy with an average temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, while the capital Ankara will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 13 degrees and local showers and thundershowers during noon time of March 3.

Downpours continue in the Aegean Region. In addition to cloudy weather, there will also be fog in the region. The air temperature in the Aegean is measured at 11-12 degrees Celsius in the inner cities and between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

In Central Anatolia, there is heavy rain with temperatures measured between 10 and 15 degrees in the region.

Rainfall will continue to occur in most parts of the country throughout the week of March 3-10.

