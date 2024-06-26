Temperatures soar above seasonal norms in many provinces

ISTANBUL

Amid the scorching heatwave, mercury has risen to 5-10 degrees above the seasonal norms in many provinces of the country, with some areas expected to witness temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius, according to current weather patterns observed.

The weather remains clear in the country's five major cities,

with strong winds are expected to bring some relief from the heat to Istanbul and Bursa, where temperatures will likely be around 31 degrees and 34 degrees, respectively.

İzmir is expected to hit 35 degrees, while Ankara will experience a slight increase of 36 to 37 degrees. Residents are advised to avoid the sun at noon.

In Antalya, the temperature, combined with high relative humidity, will reach 38 degrees. No significant changes in air temperatures are anticipated, with the heat expected to continue at 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal norms.

Winds are predicted to blow lightly, occasionally reaching moderate strength from the north generally and from the southern directions along the Mediterranean coast by noon.

The Marmara region will experience a strong nor’easter, bringing coolness on June 25 and 26. No precipitation is expected in the region, though cloudy skies might appear off and on.

The Aegean region will also face intense heat this week. Temperatures in the central Aegean will range 10-12 degrees above the June average.

Showers may occur in Afyon, with Manisa reaching 38 degrees, Muğla 39 degrees, Denizli 43 degrees and Bodrum 40 degrees in the shade.

Central Anatolia will experience high temperatures ranging between 33 and 37 degrees, which could pose potential health risks for those exposed to the heat at noon.

Brief rain showers are expected in Eastern Anatolia and northern provinces of Samsun and Trabzon.