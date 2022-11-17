Televangelist Oktar given over 8,000-year jail sentence

ISTANBUL
After the verdict on Adnan Oktar criminal organization case was overturned by the appeal, the court sentenced controversial televangelist Oktar to a total of 8,658 years in prison.

In its decision announced on Jan. 11, 2021, an Istanbul court sentenced 13 defendants to 9,803 years in prison, including Oktar, who was on trial for being an organization manager.

The court sentenced 107 defendants to prison terms of four years and six months for “being a member of a terrorist organization” and 20 defendants for various crimes ranging from one year and eight months to 11 years and three months.

With the decision of the appeal to overturn the verdict, 68 defendants were released.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the evictions were “contrary to procedure and law” and requested an arrest warrant for the defendants.

Later, 50 defendants were arrested after the court’s arrest warrant for “sexual assault.”

Oktar and dozens of his followers were detained in simultaneous nationwide raids in 2018.

A 499-page indictment portrays him and others as a criminal gang thriving on blackmail, extortion, money laundering and a string of other crimes.

Among more serious charges are attempting political and military espionage, torture, abduction, illegal wiretapping, fraud, threats, attempted murder, and forgery, as well as sexual abuse.

