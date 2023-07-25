Telecom companies’ revenues up 45 percent

ISTANBUL

The combined net sales revenues of companies operating in Türkiye’s electronic communications sector increased 45 percent year-on-year to 41.5 billion Turkish Liras in the first quarter.

Net sales revenues of the top four telecom companies amounted to 30.76 billion liras in the January-March period of 2023, rising 19 percent from a year ago, according to the quarterly report of the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

Revenues of the other electronic communication companies rose from 9.26 billion liras in the first quarter of 2022 to 10.72 billion in January-March this year.

Turkcell’s revenues increased from 5.79 billion liras to 9.86 billion liras, while Vodafone’s net sales revenues leaped 67 percent year-on-year to 8.7 billion in the first quarter.

Revenues of Türk Telekom and TT Mobil were up 58 percent (6.69 billion liras) and 72 percent (5.5 billion liras), respectively.

Turkcell was the market leader with a 41.3 percent share in total mobile subscribers, followed by Vodafone with 30.4 percent and TT Mobil with 28.3 percent.

There were 90.7 million mobile subscribers in Türkiye as of the end of March, of which 84 million were 4.5G users.

The monthly average mobile phone usage was 469 minutes in Türkiye, more than any other country in Europe, according to the BTK report.

Total mobile traffic was 75.9 billion minutes in the first quarter, down 0.2 percent from a year ago.

Investments by the top four operators amounted to 6.6 billion liras, while investments made by other companies in the sector stood at 2 billion, the report said.

The number of broadband subscribers reached 91.6 million in the first quarter, with mobile broadband users rising 1 percent from a year ago. The number of internet users also rose by 3 percent annually.

TTNet was the largest service provider, with a 56.6 percent share of total internet subscribers. Superonline ranked second at 14.8 percent, followed by Vodafone Net at 7.3 percent.

Combined revenues of broadband service providers increased from 4.5 billion liras in the first quarter of 2022 to 6.6 billion liras in the same period this year.