Teknofest wraps up maritime edition in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
The technology, aviation and space festival Teknofest concluded its special maritime edition, dubbed “Blue Homeland,” on Aug. 31 in Istanbul.

 

The four-day event, held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, opened on Aug. 28 with a day for officials and military participants, followed by public access from Aug. 29 to 31.  

 

Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan in Turkish) reflects Türkiye’s strategic sea doctrine, outlining the country’s maritime jurisdiction and national rights.

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the opening of the festival, which featured competitions showcasing unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and autonomous maritime vehicles.

 

A naval parade took place in the Bosphorus, featuring nine vessels led by the iconic Savarona yacht — once belonging to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk — and the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu.

 

The Turkish Navy also displayed several of its advanced vessels, including the TCG Istanbul frigate, the TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, the TCG Oruçreis frigate, the TCG Nusret minelayer, as well as the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hızırreis submarines.

 

Beyond military technology, Teknofest included exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality experiences and conferences.

 

Article and picture competitions were held to "promote understanding among younger generations of Türkiye's maritime jurisdiction areas, national security policies and geopolitical vision."

 

The festival will continue with its main edition Sept. 17–21 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.

