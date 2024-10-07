Teknofest welcomes 1.1 mln visitors

ISTANBUL

Türkiye technology event, TEKNOFEST, hosted in the southern city of Adana this year, attracted approximately 1.1 million visitors.

Spanning five days from Wednesday, TEKNOFEST featured workshops, competitions, airshows, seminars, and concerts.

The event alternates between various Turkish cities in even years and Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, it was held three times in honor of Türkiye's centennial, taking place in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

Since its inception, the first nine editions of the event have welcomed a total of 10 million attendees, with four million competition applicants.

Next year, the event will be held twice, once in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and once in Istanbul.