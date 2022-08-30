Teknofest kicks off in Samsun

SAMSUN

Teknofest, Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, has started in the northern province of Samsun, already attracting large crowds on the first day of the event.

Teknofest, which will last until Sept. 4 this year at Çarşamba Airport, will host numerous competitions, workshops and seminars.

During the six-day event, domestically produced helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles will be showcased and airshows will also take place.

Ministries, public institutions, universities and companies are taking part in Teknofest, which also draws visitors from foreign countries.

Teknofest, which was first organized in 2018, says that it aims to arouse interest in technology throughout the society and raise awareness about Türkiye’s transformation into a technology developing society with activities such as technology competitions, air shows and other events.

Its fourth edition was organized at Atatürk Airport in 2021 and welcomed 44,912 teams and 200,000 people from 81 provinces and 111 countries who applied for the technology competitions held in 35 different categories. And this year, in May, its first edition abroad was held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.