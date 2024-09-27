Teknofest Adana expected to draw over 1.5 mln visitors

Türkiye's largest technology and space event Teknofest, slated to take place in the southern province of Adana for the first time, is anticipated to host approximately 1.5 million science enthusiasts.

The high level of interest in the technological event caused hotels in the city and the neighboring provinces to fill up quickly, resulting in a boost to the local economy.

Kebab businesses have begun importing significant amounts of meat from across the country to serve both domestic and international travelers at the event, offering a variety of marinated and grilled meats that are a staple of local cuisine.

"At present, the anticipated number of participants is over 1.5 million, but we predict it will be closer to 2 million, and we are directing our supply efforts accordingly. Slaughterhouses are constantly in operation,” said Murat Saruhan Yağmur, the head of the city's Butchers Chamber.

Noting that they are getting ready to provide the market with 180 tons of beef per day, Yağmur underlined that the local tradespeople are pleased with the heavy demand.

Mehmet Gemicioğlu, a local trader, reiterated Yağmur's remarks, saying that the city as a whole is well-prepared for the occasion.

“Teknofest will enhance our Adana's value. As the entire population of Adana, we shall uphold this value. With regard to our accommodations, cuisine and mode of transportation, we are well prepared,” he said.

Thousands to digitally experience the Gallipoli campaign

 

This year, the festival will introduce a simulation for the Gallipoli campaign, allowing scores of visitors to embark on a journey to the wars that resulted in a pivotal victory in Turkish history.

The opposing navy's heavy shelling and the sound of the low-flying airplanes strafing will all be experienced by participants in the simulation through both visual and aural design. After successfully completing the stage at the trench, participants will end up in today’s Türkiye equipped with modern technology.

Featuring technological contests, air displays, scientific presentations, educational seminars and exhibitions, the event is scheduled to take place between Oct. 2 to 6 at Adana Airport.

