Tekin pledges loyalty to CHP as he faces discipline

ISTANBUL

Former lawmaker Gürsel Tekin has said he remains committed to the principles of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) as he prepares to defend himself before the main opposition party’s disciplinary committee for accepting a court-appointed role as interim head of its Istanbul branch.

"My friends on the committee and I are true members of the Republican People's Party. We are not here to create problems, but to solve existing ones and embrace our brothers," Tekin said on Sept 4 via X.

He added that the new committee would adhere to the CHP’s fundamental principles.

CHP leader Özgür Özel announced Tekin’s expulsion on Sept. 2, hours after a court annulled the party’s Istanbul provincial congress held in 2023 and appointed Tekin to lead a temporary administration.

"No member of the CHP can be part of this scheme set up by the palace," Özel said in televised remarks on Halk TV. "We would sever ties with anyone who is part of it."

The party’s high disciplinary committee has requested a defense from Tekin on Sept. 3, who has 15 days to submit it.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul alleged "voting fraud" occurred during the provincial congress held on Oct. 8, 2023, leading a court to remove CHP's Istanbul head Özgür Çelik and his administration.

Özel was elected CHP leader about a month after the contested Istanbul vote at the party’s 38th ordinary convention. A separate case concerning that congress remains pending