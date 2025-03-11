Tea’s carbon footprint significantly lower than other beverages: Study

İZMİR

A team of researchers has conducted Türkiye’s first study on the carbon footprint of tea, a staple of Turkish culture, revealing that tea is significantly more environmentally friendly compared to coffee and carbonated beverages.

According to the study led by Görkem Üçtuğ from İzmir University of Economics (IEU), tea has a carbon footprint nearly 30 times lower than coffee and 12 times lower than fizzy drinks when factors such as production, transportation and packaging are considered.

Highlighting Türkiye’s status as the world’s leading tea consumer per capita, Üçtuğ emphasized using correct brewing methods to further reduce the beverage’s environmental impact.

The research, conducted as part of a Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) project, involved collaboration with scholars from various other universities.

Explaining the methodology, Üçtuğ stated that the study applied the life cycle assessment (LCA) method, analyzing data obtained from a tea-producing company in the southern province of Adana.

“We examined all aspects of tea production, from cultivation in the fields to transportation, factory packaging, delivery to consumers, brewing and waste disposal,” he said.

Prior research had assessed the carbon footprint of coffee and carbonated beverages, but this was the first comprehensive study focused on tea.

The findings demonstrate that, in Türkiye, tea has a considerably lower environmental impact than its counterparts.

“For instance, a 330 milliliter can of a carbonated drink has a carbon footprint of approximately 0.17 kilogram carbon dioxide equivalent, while the same amount of tea accounts for only 0.014 kilogram carbon dioxide equivalent — a 12-fold difference,” Üçtuğ noted.

“When compared to coffee, which has a footprint of 0.4 kilogram carbon dioxide equivalent, tea emerges as nearly 30 times more eco-friendly.”

He explained that carbonated drinks undergo extensive industrial processing, while coffee’s high footprint is influenced by its importation and energy-intensive drying methods.

Üçtuğ also pointed out that tea’s brewing method plays a crucial role in its overall carbon footprint.

“Using electric kettles for brewing is significantly more sustainable than using gas stoves,” he said. “I recommend electric appliances for a greener approach.”

Additionally, he suggested repurposing used tea leaves for composting and as a natural fertilizer for fruit and vegetable production. “Tea residue is valuable, yet we often throw it away. Small changes like these can have a considerable impact on reducing environmental harm.”