Teams launch 2,000-km plastic collection trek

KARS

Teams from the International Federation of Water Ambassadors (USEF) have embarked on a plastic collection march covering a route of more than 2,000 kilometers, commencing from the eastern city of Kars.

Initiated by the USEF, the "Human Transformation Project" aims to prevent environmental damage, safeguard water resources and nature, ensure access to clean water and food for people and other beings, promote a healthy lifestyle, and foster awareness within society.

Within the scope of the project, 11 USEF teams consisting of professionals such as architects, engineers, and entrepreneurs gathered at the Ani Archaeological Site on Sept. 13 at 08:00 a.m. for a plastic waste collection event.

Security measures were also taken by gendarmerie units during the event, while participants deposited the plastic waste they collected into Kars Municipality's garbage trucks.

The event, which will span 93 days, will conclude at the İpsala Border Gate after passing through several provinces such as the eastern province of Erzurum, the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, the capital Ankara, the northwestern city of Bursa, Istanbul, and the border city of Edirne.

In addition to plastic waste, the teams will also gather non-plastic waste in forests, cultural areas, and cemeteries throughout their approximately 2,083-kilometer journey.

"Our friends alternately collect the plastics found on the highways. We are considering creating a plastic sculpture at the İpsala Border Gate using these plastics," stated USEF President Özgür Aydıncak.

"Why are we undertaking such an endeavor? Because unfortunately, 97 percent of plastics in the world cannot be collected."

Aydıncak emphasized their fight against the "plastic terror" is primarily aimed at preventing and reducing the widespread use of single-use plastics in society and educating people about it.

He pointed out that the 97 percent of uncollected plastics are beginning to form land masses in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, which are three times the size of Türkiye.

"Plastic waste sadly leads to the genetic degradation of both humans and other creatures in nature. It is truly vital for us to combat this and reduce it."

Aydıncak argued that recycling efforts alone are insufficient in tackling the plastic problem, calling for a reduction in the use of products containing plastic.

"If we still think we're doing away with it by using plastic in our homes and lives, then tossing it into the trash while believing in the existence of recycling, we are living a big lie."