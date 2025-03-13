Teams intercept illegal sale of ancient mummy in central city

Teams intercept illegal sale of ancient mummy in central city

NİĞDE
Teams intercept illegal sale of ancient mummy in central city

Authorities have detained six individuals attempting to sell a human mummy believed to date back to the Middle Ages in the central province of Niğde.

Gendarmerie officers carried out the operation as part of an ongoing effort to combat the smuggling of cultural and natural artifacts, launching an investigation after receiving intelligence that a group in the province’s Bor district was preparing to sell a well-preserved male mummy.

Subsequently, gendarmerie teams raided the home of a suspect identified only by the initials H.G., where they detained the suspects and seized the mummy.

The artifact, which remained intact despite its age, was immediately handed over to the relevant authorities for examination and preservation.

In a statement, the Niğde Governorship praised the efforts of law enforcement in protecting Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. "We extend our gratitude to our gendarmerie teams for their dedicated efforts in preserving our country’s historical treasures and congratulate them for successfully conducting the operation. We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our cultural heritage with determination," the statement read.

Niğde is home to several archaeological treasures, including mummies that are displayed at the Niğde Museum.

The museum houses a unique collection of well-preserved mummies, including the "Sister Mummy" found in Aksaray Ihlara Valley and 4 child mummies unearthed from the Çanlı Church, offering valuable insights into the region’s rich past.

 

illegal sale,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital
Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction
Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty
UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets
Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties
Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK

Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿