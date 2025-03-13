Teams intercept illegal sale of ancient mummy in central city

NİĞDE

Authorities have detained six individuals attempting to sell a human mummy believed to date back to the Middle Ages in the central province of Niğde.

Gendarmerie officers carried out the operation as part of an ongoing effort to combat the smuggling of cultural and natural artifacts, launching an investigation after receiving intelligence that a group in the province’s Bor district was preparing to sell a well-preserved male mummy.

Subsequently, gendarmerie teams raided the home of a suspect identified only by the initials H.G., where they detained the suspects and seized the mummy.

The artifact, which remained intact despite its age, was immediately handed over to the relevant authorities for examination and preservation.

In a statement, the Niğde Governorship praised the efforts of law enforcement in protecting Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. "We extend our gratitude to our gendarmerie teams for their dedicated efforts in preserving our country’s historical treasures and congratulate them for successfully conducting the operation. We reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our cultural heritage with determination," the statement read.

Niğde is home to several archaeological treasures, including mummies that are displayed at the Niğde Museum.

The museum houses a unique collection of well-preserved mummies, including the "Sister Mummy" found in Aksaray Ihlara Valley and 4 child mummies unearthed from the Çanlı Church, offering valuable insights into the region’s rich past.