Teachers capture Istanbul’s beauty on canvas from Maiden’s Tower

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s Educational Directorate organized an event that brought teachers from various disciplines to depict the city from one of its most iconic landmarks, the Maiden’s Tower, as part of the Nov. 24 Teachers’ Day celebrations.

During the event, 30 teachers painted panoramic views of Istanbul, channelling the city’s historic charm and vibrant energy onto their canvases.

Speaking at the event, Istanbul Provincial Director of Education Murat Mücahit Yentür extended his Teachers’ Day greetings.

“Each corner of Istanbul holds a unique beauty. Today, at the Maiden’s Tower, a symbol of our city’s millennia-old heritage, our teacher friends are reflecting Istanbul’s charm on their canvases,” he said, highlighting teachers as role models and champions of art and culture.

Professor Derya Öcal of Atatürk University described the experience as deeply rewarding. “Instead of listening to Istanbul with closed eyes, today we observe it with open eyes,” she said, praising the event’s theme and the opportunity to view the city from a panoramic perspective of the Maiden’s Tower.

Other teachers participating in the project shared their personal inspirations. Ayşegül Ekem incorporated landmarks such as Rumeli Hisarı and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge into her work, noting that painting on-site enhanced the creative process.

Merve Küçük, an English teacher, said the experience allowed her to completely immerse herself in painting, describing it as a rare and uplifting activity.