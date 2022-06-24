Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team

  • June 24 2022 07:00:00

Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team

Eyüp Serbest – ISTANBUL
Teacher changed lives of youth by forming hockey team

A physical education teacher has changed the lives of young people in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district by forming a hockey team with athletes who had never heard of the name of the sport before.

The fate of the district changed in 2013 when Ercan Tekin, a former hockey player and an idealist teacher, was appointed to a secondary school in Esenyurt after graduating from the university.

While he was in the university, he was a national hockey player. His love of hockey continued to Esenyurt as the very first thing he did when he came to the district was to form a school team.

In a year, the school team achieved local success, which encouraged Tekin to establish the “Esenyurt Hockey Team” a year later in 2014.

That team is a “shining star in the provincial and national leagues.”

Nine out of all 60 members of the team are now playing in the national team. The team will be able to participate in the European qualifications if they succeed to be in the first two in the National Hockey Süper Lig next year.

“I am not only their teacher or coach. I am also their friend,” Tekin said. “Many said these students will not go on studying in the school. Now they shine like diamonds.”

Located in Istanbul’s west, Esenyurt was known as a district of blue-collar workers and poor and migrant families. With the construction boom of large residential complexes in the area in the past few years, Esenyurt benefited from major development. It now has four cultural centers.

Some resemble Tekin to Ken Howard of the famous U.S. TV series “The White Shadow,” in which the story of a white former NBA professional retires and gets a job as a basketball coach in a predominantly black inner-city high school.

Turkish, sports,

TURKEY Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

    Erdoğan attends funeral service of İsmailağa Jamia leader

  2. Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

    Arsonist behind Marmaris wildfires arrested

  3. General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

    General consensus achieved in Ukrainian grain export issue: Defense minister

  4. NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

    NATO to organize special anti-terror meeting during Madrid summit

  5. Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

    Justice minister criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
Recommended
‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years

‘Examholic’ man enters 41st university exam in 59 years
Couple works summer, hits roads in caravan in winter

Couple works summer, hits roads in caravan in winter
Man graduates from engineering school after 40 years

Man graduates from engineering school after 40 years
Human remains found during castle restoration in Diyarbakır

Human remains found during castle restoration in Diyarbakır
University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival
African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking

African workers supersede Georgians in tea picking
WORLD Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Rescuers scramble to reach Afghan quake survivors as foreign aid arrives

Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain on June 24 to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
ECONOMY Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia dwindles supply

Germany said yesterday it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia.
SPORTS 2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

2022 will be basketball year: Sports minister

Türkiye is hopeful to achieve successes in two major basketball tournaments and sees 2022 as a basketball year, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.