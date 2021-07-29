Teacher becomes stockbreeder in rural farm

  • July 29 2021 07:00:00

Teacher becomes stockbreeder in rural farm

SAMSUN
Teacher becomes stockbreeder in rural farm

A kindergarten tutor in the Black Sea province of Samsun has left everything behind to make her father’s dreams come true, becoming a stockbreeder with some 26 cattle.

“Life in the village is surely better than the one in cities,” Merve Akbulut told Anadolu Agency.

The 24-year-old ex-teacher’s life changed when she was infected with the COVID-19 virus last year. When she was in isolation, she started researching on stock farming online.

“My father died 1.5 years ago. He passed down a farmhouse for me in the rural areas of the Bafra district. He always wanted me to be on the farm,” she said.

Quitting her job in the city, with the full support of her mother, Akbulut started her village life with nearly 30 cattle.

The first thing she did was to make a deal with a restaurant to supply the meat. The second was to buy new lands to grow business.

“Now I have 10,000 square meters of land,” the new farmer said.

She said she has two more dreams for the near future: To increase the number of the cattle to a minimum 100 and produce her own animal forage.

Talking about her daily routines, she expressed that she starts the day early in the morning to feed the animals. “Then she comes to clean the barns,” she said and added: “The afternoons pass with veterinarian works.”

Saying that she is used to being with animals, she stressed, “I can even inoculate the animals myself.”

She also made a call to the people to follow their dreams, saying she never had any regrets leaving the city life.

“Thank God, I made such a decision,” she added.

 

Turkey, Woman,

TURKEY Nearly all new COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated, minister says

Nearly all new COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated, minister says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Massive forest fire in Manavgat district leaves several injured, three dead

    Massive forest fire in Manavgat district leaves several injured, three dead

  2. New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

    New heat wave to scorch Istanbul: Expert

  3. US’ messages to keep Turkey away from Russia

    US’ messages to keep Turkey away from Russia

  4. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea

    Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea
Recommended
Nearly all new COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated, minister says

Nearly all new COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated, minister says
Austrian court extends detention of fugitive Turkish businessman

Austrian court extends detention of fugitive Turkish businessman
Over 230 irregular migrants held in western Turkey

Over 230 irregular migrants held in western Turkey
Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea

Turkey lights first gas flare at Sakarya field in Black Sea
Turkish official hits back over Austrian leaders refugee remarks

Turkish official hits back over Austrian leader's refugee remarks
Karabük starts agro-tourism with sunflower fields

Karabük starts agro-tourism with sunflower fields
WORLD 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

A shallow 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula late on July 28, the United States Geological Survey said, prompting a tsunami warning.
ECONOMY Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Central Bank hikes inflation forecasts for 2021-22

Turkey's Central Bank on July 29 increased the country's year-end inflation forecast to 14.1 percent for this year, up from 12.2 percent in its previous report.

SPORTS Galatasaray fail to qualify for UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray fail to qualify for UEFA Champions League

Turkish football club Galatasaray failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after they lost to the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the second leg of the second qualifying round on July 28. 