Tea-derived ‘vegan leather’ showcased in southern city

ADANA

A research assistant from Adana has unveiled a collection of works made from “vegan leather” derived from used tea at an exhibition in the southern city.

Fazilet Ceyhanlı from Çukurova University’s Department of Textile and Fashion Design came up with the innovative idea during the writing process of her doctoral thesis.

During this period, she experimented with fermenting used tea to create this sustainable, leather-like material.

In a bid to showcase the potential of this eco-friendly textile, she designed five garments and ten surface design samples, which are now on display in the city’s Seyhan district.

Speaking to the press, Ceyhanlı emphasized that the main objective of her research was to develop a completely organic and sustainable material that does not harm nature or animals while offering an alternative to conventional leather. "This material provides a strong, non-woven surface similar to leather without the need for animal slaughter."

While Ceyhanlı admitted that the material still has areas for improvement, she noted that it actually proved itself in various tests and showed durability.

"I employed every textile technique, including knitting, embroidery and weaving. It was exposed to metal, yet it did not degrade. It also passed tests of the fabric and stitching strength successfully.”

Yet being a fully scientific innovation, it also serves art in terms of outer view and conceptual structure, Ceyhanlı said.

She further stated that she also applied to the TürkPatent, the country’s intellectual property authority, for a utility model registration for the product.