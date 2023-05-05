TCG Anadolu anchored in Izmir, flocked with visitors

İZMİR

TCG Anadolu, the world’s first Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) ship and Türkiye’s largest military warship, has turned its route to the western province of Izmir after completing its 16-day visit in Sarayburnu, Istanbul.

The ship, which can deploy 10 helicopters or 11 UCAVs on its flight deck, 19 helicopters or 30 UCAVs in its hangar, and can carry a total of 94 vehicles on its deck, including 13 tanks, 27 armored amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs), six armored personnel carriers, 33 miscellaneous vehicles and 15 trailers, arrived in Izmir at 6 a.m. on May 3.

Izmir Bay was closed to sea traffic when the ship entered Izmir.

The 231-meter-long and 32-meter-wide TCG Anadolu was accompanied by six tugboats and Coast Guard boats during its passage.

As of noon, the ship was opened to visitors for the next 10 days at Izmir Port where it is anchored. Those who wanted to visit the ship formed long queues.

İzzet Çelebi, one of the visitors waiting in the long queue, stated that he came from the western province of Manisa to see TCG Anadolu and said that they are proud to be able to witness such an event.

The ship, which is classified as a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) class, provides protection against threats from the air and sea with the weapon systems it carries on board and allows tanks and armored vehicles to be landed safely with the existing pool system.

It can also carry a contingent of up to 700 soldiers with equipment and supplies and can host a military hospital with a capacity of at least 30 beds, including operating rooms, dental treatment units, intensive care and infection rooms.

TCG Anadolu can also be used for expeditionary missions as well as evacuation, medical support and sheltering activities in times of peace and of crisis.