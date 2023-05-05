TCG Anadolu anchored in Izmir, flocked with visitors

TCG Anadolu anchored in Izmir, flocked with visitors

İZMİR
TCG Anadolu anchored in Izmir, flocked with visitors

TCG Anadolu, the world’s first Armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) ship and Türkiye’s largest military warship, has turned its route to the western province of Izmir after completing its 16-day visit in Sarayburnu, Istanbul.

The ship, which can deploy 10 helicopters or 11 UCAVs on its flight deck, 19 helicopters or 30 UCAVs in its hangar, and can carry a total of 94 vehicles on its deck, including 13 tanks, 27 armored amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs), six armored personnel carriers, 33 miscellaneous vehicles and 15 trailers, arrived in Izmir at 6 a.m. on May 3.

Izmir Bay was closed to sea traffic when the ship entered Izmir.

The 231-meter-long and 32-meter-wide TCG Anadolu was accompanied by six tugboats and Coast Guard boats during its passage.

As of noon, the ship was opened to visitors for the next 10 days at Izmir Port where it is anchored. Those who wanted to visit the ship formed long queues.

İzzet Çelebi, one of the visitors waiting in the long queue, stated that he came from the western province of Manisa to see TCG Anadolu and said that they are proud to be able to witness such an event.

The ship, which is classified as a Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) class, provides protection against threats from the air and sea with the weapon systems it carries on board and allows tanks and armored vehicles to be landed safely with the existing pool system.

It can also carry a contingent of up to 700 soldiers with equipment and supplies and can host a military hospital with a capacity of at least 30 beds, including operating rooms, dental treatment units, intensive care and infection rooms.

TCG Anadolu can also be used for expeditionary missions as well as evacuation, medical support and sheltering activities in times of peace and of crisis.

Drones,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

    Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

  2. Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

    Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

  3. Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

    Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

  4. Russia accuses US of masterminding Kremlin drone attack

    Russia accuses US of masterminding Kremlin drone attack

  5. Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days

    Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
Recommended
Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making

Gov’t plans to increase public role in decision making
Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart

Turkish parliament speaker meets with Armenian counterpart
EU support empowers WFP’s earthquake response

EU support empowers WFP’s earthquake response
Street musician stabbed to death during dispute

Street musician stabbed to death during dispute
Parliament report lists measures to prevent child abuse

Parliament report lists measures to prevent child abuse
MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges

MP candidate arrested on alleged terror charges
WORLD Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump seeks to move NY criminal case to federal court

Donald Trump 's lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his New York City criminal case. They argued Thursday that the former president can’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecasts unchanged

Türkiye’s Central Bank has kept its inflation projections for end-2023 and end-2024 unchanged at 22.3 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Süper Lig title race wide open after derby

Beşiktaş came from behind to beat Turkish Süper Lig leader Galatasaray 3-1 on April 30 night, throwing itself back in the trophy race with six weeks to go.