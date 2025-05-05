TBNG opens its third natural gas well in Tekirdağ

TEKIRDAG
Private company TBNG has opened a third well and started natural gas production in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

They have started drilling operations at the third location under their 2025 drilling program, said Sinan Furat, the company's CEO.

"Our goal at this location is to produce approximately 20,000 cubic meters of natural gas per day from a depth of 1,300 meters,” he added.

TBNG opened the third well in Tekirdağ’s Süleymanpaşa district with the support of the Investment Office.

TBNG is the largest private gas exploration and production company in Türkiye.

A daily production of 20,000 cubic meters is equivalent to the gas consumption of approximately 8,000–9,000 households, according to Furat.

“Currently, with our daily production of 200,000 cubic meters, we are already providing gas to meet the needs of around 80,000–90,000 households,” he said, adding that they have been producing natural gas in the Thrace region for nearly 40 years.

The region has significant potential for natural gas production, according to Gürkan Karakaya, the company's CTO.

So far, they have achieved considerable success in hydrocarbon exploration using conventional methods, he said.

“Typically, hydrocarbon exploration with conventional techniques extracts resources from shallow depths. However, we believe that in the Thrace region, particularly in deeper areas, there are natural gas reservoirs in locations with shale gas potential,” Karakaya said.

