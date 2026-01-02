Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington

Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington

CARACAS
Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with Washington

President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 1 dodged a question about an alleged U.S. attack on a dock in Venezuela but said he was open to cooperation with Washington after weeks of American military pressure.

"Wherever they want and whenever they want," Maduro said of the idea of dialogue with the United States on drug trafficking, oil and migration in an interview on state TV.

To date, Maduro has not confirmed a U.S. land attack on a docking facility in his country that allegedly targeted drug boats, according to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Dec. 29. 

Asked point-blank if he confirmed or denied the attack, Maduro said "this could be something we talk about in a few days."

The attack would amount to the first known land strike of the U.S. military campaign against drug trafficking from Latin America.

Trump said the U.S. hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuela drug boats.

Trump would not say if it was a military or CIA operation or where the strike occurred, noting only that it was "along the shore."

For weeks Trump has threatened ground strikes on drug cartels in the region, saying they would start "soon," but this is the first apparent example.

US forces have also carried out numerous strikes on boats in both the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, targeting what Washington says are drug-smugglers.

The administration has provided no evidence that the targeted boats were involved in drug trafficking, however, prompting debate about the legality of these operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings, a charge that Washington denies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

    Türkiye calls for restraint in Venezuela after US strikes

  2. Türkiye reports record 2025 exports as Erdoğan highlights growth streak

    Türkiye reports record 2025 exports as Erdoğan highlights growth streak

  3. Venezuela's allies condemn US attack

    Venezuela's allies condemn US attack

  4. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  5. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters
Recommended
Venezuelas allies condemn US attack

Venezuela's allies condemn US attack
Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close
Trump says US will come to their rescue if Iran kills protesters

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Sparklers blamed for deadly Swiss bar fire

Sparklers blamed for deadly Swiss bar fire
Trump says US to run Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack

Trump says US to 'run' Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack
Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases

Pro-Saudi Yemen governor launches bid for military bases
Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients

Victims claim German bank heist targeted Turkish clients
WORLD Venezuelas allies condemn US attack

Venezuela's allies condemn US attack

Venezuela's neighbours and allies of its President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday condemned a large scale U.S. strike on the South American country, as Spain offered to mediate for a peaceful settlement.
ECONOMY Türkiye reports record 2025 exports as Erdoğan highlights growth streak

Türkiye reports record 2025 exports as Erdoğan highlights growth streak

Türkiye posted a record year for exports in 2025, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 3, pointing to strong December figures and a continuing run of economic growth despite global uncertainty.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿