Taxi chamber denies rumors of fare increase

ISTANBUL
An official from the Istanbul Taxi Professionals Chamber has refuted claims circulating on social media that the minimum fare for taxis has been increased to 75 Turkish Liras in Istanbul.

Despite the denial, local media reports indicate that some taxi drivers have already begun implementing the alleged hike, prompting concerns among passengers.

In a statement, Adem Coşkunyürek, the chamber's registrar, clarified that while a meeting was held in the subcommittee of the municipality, the proposed fare increase of 75 liras was merely an offer from the municipality.

Coşkunyürek explained that for the increase to take effect, it must first pass transport watchdog UKOME, which would ultimately decide whether to approve the suggested fare hike.

If the proposal is accepted, there could be an 87.5 percent rise in the minimum fare for taxis, impacting various categories of cabs, including yellow, turquoise and VIP taxis.

The reported implementation of the fare increase by some taxi drivers without the approval of the authorities has raised concerns among passengers. In response, the authorities have advised them to record any incidents of demanded increased fees at the nearest police station and urged them to file complaints accordingly.

Addressing the escalating costs of fuel, maintenance and other operational expenses, Coşkunyürek stated, "We demanded a raise of 100 percent because only this will save us."

Currently, the tariff for yellow taxis stands at 12.65 liras for the opening, with an additional 8.51 liras per kilometer and a minimum fare of 40 liras. Turquoise taxis, on the other hand, charge an opening fare of 14.55 liras, 9.79 liras per kilometer, and a minimum fare of 46 liras. For VIP taxis, the opening fare is set at 21.51 liras, with an additional 14.47 liras per kilometer and a minimum fare of 68 liras.

