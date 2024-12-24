Tax inspections turn to iconic street bazaars

ISTANBUL

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s efforts to combat tax evasion have recently turned their focus toward bazaars and marketplaces in December, extending their scrutiny to informal commercial transactions in the country’s essential shopping venues.

While the ministry has intensified inspections across various sectors — from influencers to jewelers and from beauty salons to restaurants — its field teams have now broadened the scope of their audits to encompass the shipment of goods in fruit, vegetable and fish markets, including the ubiquitous bazaars frequented by Turkish consumers.

In accordance with directives, the first 15 days of December saw synchronized nationwide inspections targeting all taxpayers engaged in the transportation of goods to and from these markets.

The documents would subsequently be cross-referenced with taxpayers' official declarations, effectively comparing declared goods with those found at market stalls.

Over this 15-day period, authorities conducted audits of 68,975 taxpayers across Türkiye, with a particular concentration in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and the western province of İzmir.

The inspections revealed that hundreds of market vendors operated entirely off the books, and numerous workers lacked proper social security registration.

Notably, the inspections of high-end street markets, also known as “luxury bazaars,” garnered significant attention on social media platforms. Initial inspections of these markets were conducted across various districts in Ankara.

Bazaars hold an indispensable place in Turkish culture as the quintessential venues for street shopping.

The public overwhelmingly prefer purchasing fresh produce at bazaars rather than supermarkets, drawn by the promise of fresher goods, greater variety and more competitive prices. Ankara hosts 40–50 bazaars daily, Istanbul's European side alone sees the establishment of over 400 bazaars on a single day.