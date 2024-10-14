Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

ANKARA

Turkish Cyprus President Ersin Tatar is scheduled to meet with his Southern Cypriot counterpart at an informal gathering in New York on Oct. 15, upon the invitation of United Nations chief Antonio Guterres.

In a pre-meeting statement to the press, Tatar stated the dinner with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides will occur in a trilateral format with the participation of the U.N., with the meeting devoid of any specific agenda.

Tatar said his country’s unequivocal conditions regarding discussions with the Greek Cypriots, asserting that the sovereignty and equality of the Turkish Cyprus must be acknowledged.

“Our prerequisites for negotiations with the Greek Cypriots are conspicuously clear. Engagement in the negotiation process can only commence once our sovereignty is duly acknowledged. The recognition of our sovereign equality is imperative.”

Tatar reiterated that any future accord on the island must take the two-state solution, firmly rejecting once again the federation proposal advocated by the Greek Cypriot side.

During the dinner, he plans to advocate for the initiation of direct flights to Turkish Cyprus and the resumption of trade as pivotal components for the acknowledgment of sovereignty.

He aims to convey to his interlocutors the necessity of abolishing the antiquated embargoes, isolation and impediments unjustly imposed on trade, sports, music and interstate discussions, Tatar stated.

“This dinner presents an opportunity to articulate our positions effectively,” he said.

Türkiye also advocates for a two-state solution based on sovereign equality and equal international status.