Tarsus Nature Park a center of attraction

MERSİN

Tarsus Nature Park, affiliated with the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality's Agricultural Services Department and one of the largest nature park and rehabilitation centers in Çukurova, hosted 400,000 visitors in 2023.

A natural habitat with its area surrounded by trees and plants, the stream passing through it and the Berdan Dam surrounding it, the park became the center of attraction in the region.

The nature park, which receives many visitors from various provinces, was very active last year. The park included some different species from zoos in different cities, and the most births in 2023 were in the ungulate group.

The population in the park increased to 2,700 with new births and transfers, and 273 animals injured in wildlife were treated throughout the year.

Yılmaz Ölmez, a biologist at Tarsus Nature Park, said, “The year 2023 was a very active year for us in terms of both visitor and animal circulation. We reached approximately 400,000 visitors. Around 23,000 of them are students we hosted free of charge. We also hosted students within the Minikbus project prepared by Mersin Metropolitan Municipality.”

Stating that they increased the animal diversity in the park, Ölmez said, “With the exchange of various animals such as male lion, female zebra, male llama, gazelle and bird species with other zoos, we increased the species and diversity here. We are home to 69 species. With these changes, we have increased the number of animals to 2,700. At the same time, there were births in our ungulate group, such as sheep and goats, and in our predatory hyenas and wolves.”

Ölmez noted that the animals injured in nature are also brought to the park by the Mersin Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks for treatment.

“We treated and rehabilitated a total of 273 animals throughout the year. They were released into nature, and the ones that did not recover were placed in Tarsus Nature Park,” he added.

Ölmez stated that some storks that were treated and were able to fly did not migrate voluntarily and chose Tarsus Nature Park as their habitat.

“They don’t want to migrate again because the weather is mild; there is water, food and shelter here. That's why they don't migrate and spend the winter here,” he said.

Ölmez stated that people, especially children, love Tarsus Nature Park very much, adding, “Since this is a zoo in nature, they can come here and have a picnic and spend time with the animals.”