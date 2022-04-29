Target of less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases possible by summer, academic states

  • April 29 2022 07:00:00

Target of less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases possible by summer, academic states

ANKARA
Target of less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases possible by summer, academic states

In the upcoming months, Turkey could bring down daily COVID-19 confirmation numbers to below 1,000, a threshold targeted to further ease restrictions on public transport and medical institutions, an academic told Demirören News Agency.

“I think that these figures are achievable in the summer. The downward trend has continued for some time. There could be some slight increases with the introduction of ending mandatory face mask usage and the [Ramadan] feast, but we shouldn’t be demoralized. The daily number of cases could go up and down slightly, but it is expected to stay below 2,000. We could reach the target of 1,000 in the summer,” said Mustafa Necmi İlhan, dean of the Gazi University Faculty of Medicine.

İlhan, who is also a member of the Science Board that oversees the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, warned citizens to take precautions while paying visits to elderly people and those with chronic diseases during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

“An elderly person with a chronic disease should wear a protective mask when welcoming visitors. It is important that those elderly people should get booster doses [of COVID-19 jabs]. In the event we have symptoms of the coronavirus disease, we shouldn’t pay a visit to anyone and should self-quarantine,” he said.

On April 26, the requirement to wear protective face masks indoors in Turkey was scrapped, with the exception of medical institutions and public transportation.

As the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be receding, Turkey lifted the outdoor mask mandate on March 2.

Turkey’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by 2,479 in the past 24 hours, and 16 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 27.

According to official data, over 57.8 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 jab, while more than 53 million are now fully vaccinated.

ARTS & LIFE Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit

Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  2. Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

    Erdoğan travels to Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties

  3. Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

    Delivery time of 2nd S-400 system extended due to negotiations: Official

  4. EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

    EU defies gas ’blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss prisoner exchange between Russia, US in Turkey
Recommended
Man receives two-year jail term for killing kitten

Man receives two-year jail term for killing kitten
Nature enthusiasts run to take photos of crown imperials

Nature enthusiasts run to take photos of crown imperials
Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

Millions to hit roads for spring holiday
Indicators point to 7% growth in first quarter, says minister

Indicators point to 7% growth in first quarter, says minister
Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln

Size of Turkish gaming industry reaches $1.2 bln
‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport

‘Floating Venice’ awaits voyagers at Galataport
WORLD Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel backs US return to UNESCO: Blinken

Israel, which withdrew from the UN cultural agency UNESCO with the United States over alleged bias in 2019, has no objections to a US return, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

ECONOMY UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

UN warns of lower growth for Latin America

Economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean will be lower than expected at 1.8 percent this year due to the war in Ukraine, a UN body has said. 

SPORTS Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College wins to claim FIBA Europe Cup trophy

Bahçeşehir College basketball team weathered another valiant fightback from Unahotels Reggio Emilia to claim the FIBA Europe Cup title with a 90-74 second leg victory on the night of April 27.