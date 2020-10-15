Tarabya Cultural Academy announces fellowship program

ISTANBUL

The Tarabya Cultural Academy will award annual fellowships to artists and cultural professionals from different disciplines, offering four to eight-month stay in Istanbul as part of its open call program.

The fellowship program contributes in a special way to the transcultural exchange between Turkey and Germany and fosters intensive engagement with both societies. When creating artistic production areas, the program also serves for guest artists to build connections with Turkey’s culture and art circles.

The goal of the program is to develop cultural interaction and dialogue between Germany and Turkey and to strengthen the professional learning and development of the artists from the two countries.

Qualified artists and professionals who have gained public recognition for their works or publications are most welcome to apply to the program.

Artists of all disciplines, including architecture, visual art, performing art, design, literature, music, film, journalism and cultural theory, can apply to the fellowship program as well.

The Turkey-Germany Joint Production fellowships, which are offered for the first time, will be awarded to artist duos from Germany and Turkey.

Each partner of the artist duo, who qualify for the fellowship, will receive a monthly cash grant to accomplish their joint artistic projects, and the duo will be included in the activities of the residence program.

An independent jury of the Tarabya Cultural Academy will select the fellowship recipients. The deadline for the fellowship applications is Dec. 12.

For further information, one can visit www.kulturakademie-tarabya.de