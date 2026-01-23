Talks underway with US, China, S Korea for nuclear power plants: Minister

ISTANBUL

Discussions are underway with South Korea, the United States and China regarding the construction of nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace, Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said.

In an interview with private broadcaster A Para, Bayraktar emphasized that preparations at the Sinop site are already well advanced, with environmental impact assessments, seismic studies and marine research completed.

Bayraktar also highlighted progress at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, stating that the government aims to begin electricity generation from its first reactor this year.

He underscored Türkiye’s broader nuclear ambitions, noting that the country envisions a total of 12 reactors across Akkuyu, Sinop and Thrace, in addition to at least 5,000 megawatts of small modular reactors.

“Our 2050 target is to reach 20,000 megawatts of nuclear capacity, meeting 10 to 15 percent of Türkiye’s energy needs from nuclear power,” Bayraktar said.

Turning to international energy cooperation, Bayraktar recalled the agreement signed with ExxonMobil for exploration in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and other regions worldwide. He revealed that a similar agreement is being finalized with another U.S. company, Chevron, with signatures expected in Istanbul this February. “This will not be the last. We will continue to pursue international partnerships,” Bayraktar added.