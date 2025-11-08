Taliban gov't says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

Taliban gov't says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

KABUL
Taliban govt says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

A Taliban security personnel stands guard as deported Afghan refugees from Pakistan arrive at the zero-point border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province on October 27, 2025. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

Afghanistan's Taliban government said Saturday its ceasefire with Pakistan would remain even though their latest talks failed, blaming Islamabad's "irresponsible and uncooperative" approach.

The two sides met on Thursday in Türkiye to finalise a truce agreed on Oct. 19 in Qatar, following deadly clashes between the South Asian neighbours.

Both have remained tight-lipped on the content of the discussions, which are known only to have addressed long-standing security issues.

"During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media.

"The irresponsible and uncooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation has not yielded any results," he said.

At a news conference later on, Mujahid stressed that the ceasefire "will hold".

"There is no issue with the ceasefire previously agreed upon with Pakistan, it will hold," he said.

Neither Islamabad nor mediators immediately commented on the announcement that the talks had failed.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had previously hinted that negotiations in Türkiye were falling through, saying that the onus lay on Afghanistan to fulfil pledges to clamp down on terrorism, "which so far they have failed".

"Pakistan shall continue to exercise all options necessary to safeguard the security of its people and its sovereignty," he wrote.

  Demands 

Relations between the one-time allies, who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, have soured in recent years over Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan harbours militant groups which stage attacks in Pakistan.

The Taliban government has consistently denied the allegations.

Islamabad wants guarantees from Afghanistan's Taliban government that it will stop supporting armed organisations, in particular the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan).

Afghanistan meanwhile wants its territorial sovereignty to be respected and accuses Islamabad of supporting armed groups against it.

Each side has threatened a resumption of hostilities that saw more than 70 people killed and hundreds wounded last month.

The talks were threatened on Friday after each side blamed the other for border fighting in Spin Boldak on the Afghan side.

A district hospital official told AFP that five people were killed in the fighting, including four women and one man.

Afghanistan did not retaliate "out of respect for the negotiating team and to prevent the loss of civilian lives", the Taliban spokesman said.

Islamabad also accuses Afghanistan of acting with the support of India, its historical enemy, during a period of closer ties between the two countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

    Karabakh victory opens path to lasting peace in Caucasus: Erdoğan

  2. Taliban gov't says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

    Taliban gov't says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

  3. Film brings a mother’s compassion to the silver screen

    Film brings a mother’s compassion to the silver screen

  4. ‘Cemetery of Civilizations’ exhibition opens in Diyarbakır

    ‘Cemetery of Civilizations’ exhibition opens in Diyarbakır

  5. Six dead in perfume warehouse blaze in northwestern Türkiye

    Six dead in perfume warehouse blaze in northwestern Türkiye
Recommended
More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout

More than 1,000 flights cut in US shutdown fallout
Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure

Massive Russian attack hits Ukraine energy infrastructure
Trump gives Hungarys Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve

Trump gives Hungary's Orban one-year Russia oil sanctions reprieve
Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev

Erdoğan due in Baku for Victory Day, set to meet Aliyev
Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings

Greece to tighten gun controls after Crete shootings
UN, UK lift sanctions on Syrias president, interior minister

UN, UK lift sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
WORLD Taliban govt says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

Taliban gov't says Pakistan ceasefire to hold, despite talks failing

Afghanistan's Taliban government said Saturday its ceasefire with Pakistan would remain even though their latest talks failed, blaming Islamabad's "irresponsible and uncooperative" approach.
ECONOMY Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

Authority revises Ferrero’s purchase commitments

The Turkish Competition Board announced that, following an application by Ferrero, it has revised the commitments of the Italian confectionery giant, the maker of Nutella, regarding hazelnut purchases.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿