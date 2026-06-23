Taliban expected in Brussels for EU migration talks

Taliban expected in Brussels for EU migration talks

BRUSSELS
Taliban expected in Brussels for EU migration talks

A Taliban delegation is expected to fly into Brussels on Tuesday after being granted a one-day visa to hold talks with the EU on returning failed asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.

The European Commission has invited the officials for discussions under a push to crack down on irregular migration and boost deportations — despite it not formally recognising the Taliban administration.

The EU outreach to the Taliban authorities has drawn fierce pushback, with rights groups urging the commission to back out of the planned meeting.

A spokeswoman for the foreign minister of Belgium, which issued the documents in its capacity as host country to the European institutions, told AFP the five requested visas were granted Monday afternoon "after a security assessment".

They were just valid for Belgium and not the broader free-movement Schengen area and for one day only, she said.

Belgium declined to disclose the date of the delegation's arrival, citing security reasons, but multiple sources as well as Afghan media reports suggested the talks should take place Tuesday.

The delegation was understood to be flying in and out of the country via Türkiye.

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