Talent agent Barım arrested for alleged involvement in Gezi protests

ISTANBUL

An Istanbul court has arrested talent manager Ayşe Barım on charges of orchestrating her affiliated actors to participate in the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Barım stands accused of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government via the demonstrations, in which thousands of people took to the streets to oppose plans to construct a replica of Ottoman barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park by cutting trees.

What began as localized demonstrations eventually swelled into a widespread movement against the government.

Barım maintained close contact with key Gezi protest figures, including businessman Osman Kavala and actor Memet Ali Alabora, during this period, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Alabora, who served as the head of the Actors' Union at the time, faced scrutiny for his social media posts related to the protests but was later acquitted. Businessman Kavala, however, was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment.

Authorities further alleged that Barım's talent agency deviated from its stated mission, engaging instead in activities characterized “as covert influence operations.”

During a search of her office, documents bearing the phrase “#OccupyGezi – solidariedade com o povo Turco,” meaning solidarity with the Turkish people, were reportedly uncovered.

Investigators also incorporated into the case findings related to Barım's affiliated actors, who allegedly participated in the 2021 "#HelpTurkey" social media campaign following devastating wildfires and earthquakes.

The campaign was portrayed as an effort to undermine Türkiye’s international reputation, an official document said.

In her testimony, Barım denied all allegations, asserting that her participation in the Gezi protests was strictly individual and limited to a handful of visits. She refuted claims of directing actors to join the demonstrations.

Several prominent actors who were reported to have attended the protests were summoned to testify as prosecutors sought to determine whether their participation was self-motivated or influenced by Barım.

The prosecutor’s office also launched another investigation into actors Halit Ergenç and Rıza Kocaoğlu after they made a statement on Barım to the authorities, accusing them of providing false testimony.

Despite visual evidence of their presence during the protests, both denied any connection with Alabora, the office said.

Barım’s arrest comes weeks after a separate investigation into claims of monopolistic practices in the entertainment industry, which led to accusations that she sidelined actors opposing her influence.

The travel ban was imposed on Barım as part of this investigation.

Barım founded ID Communication in 2002, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment sector, with a roster of high-profile talent.